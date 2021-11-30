Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.44

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 679304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87.
About Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
