Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Short Interest Update

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 141,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVI. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 705,357 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 6,130.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 674,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 663,346 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,327,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,214,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 9.7% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 548,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 407,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,146. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

