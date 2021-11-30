Insider Selling: Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Sells 1,840 Shares of Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,937.74.

On Friday, November 26th, Craig Phillips sold 3,321 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $55,361.07.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $58,896.24.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $63,765.52.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23.

LCUT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 34,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $224.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,270,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 633,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

