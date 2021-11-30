BridgeBio Pharma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 13,988 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,059% compared to the typical volume of 648 call options.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at $3,703,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

