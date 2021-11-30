Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Decreases By 47.0%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 147,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 168,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

