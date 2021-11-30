Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Decreases By 47.0%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the October 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 147,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
