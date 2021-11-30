Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.17. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $10.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.59. 1,150,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,361. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

