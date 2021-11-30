Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $520.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report $520.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $508.00 million and the highest is $542.50 million. Graco posted sales of $470.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

GGG traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. 757,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. Graco has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $80.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 8.9% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Graco by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

