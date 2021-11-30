Fear (FEAR) Price Tops $3.57 on Top Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Fear coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.57 or 0.00006228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $23.30 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fear has traded 97.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

