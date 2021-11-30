Auctus Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $24,720.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.44 or 0.00369207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,030,455 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.