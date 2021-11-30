Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 43.1% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $817.80 million and approximately $59.92 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.05 or 0.00075168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00240357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00089126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

