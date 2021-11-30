Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Down 59.6% in November

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:KIROY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIROY shares. Bank of America lowered Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

