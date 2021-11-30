Short Interest in Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Decreases By 50.0%

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3,887.34. Interroll has a twelve month low of $4,308.28 and a twelve month high of $4,308.28.

Get Interroll alerts:

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.