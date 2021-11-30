Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 695,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 53,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,712. Legrand has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGRDY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

