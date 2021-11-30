Zacks Investment Research Lowers BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) to Sell

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. BBQ has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities research analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BBQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

