Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Purchases $16,060.00 in Stock

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Michelle Jarrard acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $16,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CRD-A traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 24,497 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

