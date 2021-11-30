Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 153,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
