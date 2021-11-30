Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kimball Electronics stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 153,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $532.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

