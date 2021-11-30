BonFi Price Up 7.1% This Week (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. BonFi has a total market cap of $887,993.04 and approximately $436,964.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00088958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

