Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $5,026,993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,083,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CNM traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $26.63. 1,242,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

