Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$14.33

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRU. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.88. 2,009,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,770. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$4.96 and a 1-year high of C$13.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

