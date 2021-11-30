Powerledger Price Down 19% Over Last Week (POWR)

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Powerledger has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $283.87 million and approximately $29.95 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00088958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Powerledger Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 463,136,097 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

