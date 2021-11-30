LOCGame Achieves Market Cap of $14.83 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One LOCGame coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and $2.22 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LOCGame has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.30 or 0.08025284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,144.01 or 0.99818769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021867 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,196,993 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

LOCGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

