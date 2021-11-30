Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the October 31st total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of THQ traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,670. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.