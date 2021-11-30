Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.50

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1042960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,725 shares of company stock worth $5,834,743 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,438,393,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

