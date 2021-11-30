XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the October 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

Shares of XFLT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 251,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,165. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $774,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth $353,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

