LINK Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.67 Million (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. LINK has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $12.67 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINK has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $270.00 or 0.00471639 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.30 or 0.08025284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,144.01 or 0.99818769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021867 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

