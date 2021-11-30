Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Sells $39,746,749.30 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $164.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,083. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

