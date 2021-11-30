Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Sells $39,746,749.30 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $164.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,614,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,083. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.