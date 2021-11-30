Edwin M. Kania, Jr. Purchases 100,000 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMDX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,897. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.84 million, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 24,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.