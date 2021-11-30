Vincent P. Melvin Sells 8,748 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.65. 722,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,019. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

