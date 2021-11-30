Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan Acquires 16,688 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of BVH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 123,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $623.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.87.
Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
