Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan Acquires 16,688 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan bought 16,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $501,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 123,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $623.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.