American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis Purchases 3,900 Shares

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,083,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,415. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 154,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

