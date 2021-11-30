Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 28,884 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SGMO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 2,372,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
About Sangamo Therapeutics
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
