Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 28,884 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SGMO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.29. 2,372,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

