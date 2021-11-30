Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report earnings per share of $2.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the highest is $3.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $14.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.67 to $15.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $158.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $468.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $117.77 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

