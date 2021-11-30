CryptoFlow Trading Down 10.6% This Week (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $189,893.94 and $2,073.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00094132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,594.30 or 0.08025284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,144.01 or 0.99818769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021867 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.