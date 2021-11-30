Cred (LBA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Cred has traded up 77.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00044950 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00238250 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011783 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.