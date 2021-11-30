Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Post $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. AptarGroup also posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 22,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,080. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $118.61 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

