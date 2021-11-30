Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Drops By 69.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the October 31st total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after acquiring an additional 234,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,803. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.