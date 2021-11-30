Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.09 Million

Analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $524.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.87 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.99. 30,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

