Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in November

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Lassonde Industries stock remained flat at $$128.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $151.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30.

A number of research firms have commented on LSDAF. Desjardins cut shares of Lassonde Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$195.00 to C$191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

