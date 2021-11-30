Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Decreases By 71.8%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the October 31st total of 817,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $353,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 2,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,915. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $499.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

