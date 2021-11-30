Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Has $33.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.6% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.48. 230,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,466. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

