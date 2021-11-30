Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.47. 108,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,005,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $417.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

