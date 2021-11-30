iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lessened by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

