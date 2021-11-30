Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0564 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $56,366.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,828,375 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

