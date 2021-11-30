Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $2.30 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $57,552.58 or 1.00003396 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $9.41 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00093985 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,625.09 or 0.08036553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,661.21 or 1.00192152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021830 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

