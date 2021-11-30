Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.48. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $14.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $1,840,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Thor Industries by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $105.76. 27,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,995. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.10. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

