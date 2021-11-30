-$0.31 EPS Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDUS. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radius Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Radius Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Radius Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Radius Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

