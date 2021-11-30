EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 148.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.16.

ESLOY stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.67. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $70.60 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

