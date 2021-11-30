Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Up 89.9% in November

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 89.9% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEAHF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Great Eagle has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.97.
Great Eagle Company Profile
