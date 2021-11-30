Short Interest in Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Grows By 175.0%

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Feel Foods stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 67,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,699. Feel Foods has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

