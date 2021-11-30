Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

